Jones County man hit on Highway 49 while riding his bike

Charlie Derks had his bike lights on when the car hit him and drove away.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Charlie Derks was on his way to his friend's house late Saturday evening. He was riding his bike and stayed close to the edge of the road.

Derks told 13WMAZ he didn't hear the car coming from behind and all he saw was "really low dim lights," and after that, it was a surprise to him.

"The mirror smacked me on the back and set me doing a backflip into the concrete, and then I had to crawl on the grass," Derks said.

In the video given to 13WMAZ by his mother, Derks had a flashing light on the back of his bike so drivers could see him. The car didn't stop, but a witness did stop to check on him.

"I called my mom pretty much immediately and she was freaking out, but it hurts so much that, I mean, I usually never cried, but that hurt so much," Derks said.

Derks was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center, where he sustained a neck fracture, bruises, and scratches. Jones County Sheriff's Office Lt. Wesley Ransom says hit-and-run accidents in the county are rare.

According to the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety, bicycles are legally classified as vehicles, and must follow the safety rules on the road as drivers. The law also says cyclists must stay to the near right of the roadway. Ransom says cyclists should always have proper safety equipment.

"Wearing a helmet does a lot for their own safety. Also, making sure that their bicycle has the proper reflectors and a headlight if they're traveling at night," Ransom said.

When 13WMAZ interviewed Ransom, he was on his way to Florida for a family vacation. He says he is upset that he won't be able to enjoy a fully active vacation, but hopes drivers will slow down for cyclists while on the road.

"Just move over to the left lane. There's a reason there are two lanes," Derks said.