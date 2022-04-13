Jones County mother-daughter duo win Teacher of the Year back-to-back

Debbie Cox was Jones County's Teacher of the Year in 2021. This year, it's a title she's passing along to her own daughter.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAY, Ga. — For a Jones County mother-daughter duo, teaching is a family affair. The pair are so good in the classroom, they've won top awards!

Dames Ferry Elementary School took home a triple win with three of their teachers winning Teacher of the Year in Jones County, but the 2021 and 2022 winners have a special relationship.

"We don't come to school everyday trying to earn awards. We just do what we do," said Debbie Cox.

Cox has taught for 30 years. To her, it's all about the work in the classroom, but she's collected a few accolades along the way.

In 2021, it was Jones County's Teacher of the Year. This year, that's a title she's passing along to her own daughter.

"For her to be nominated again this year speaks highly of the ability that she has and what others see in her because she has only been at Dames Ferry for three of her seven years of teaching," explained Cox.

Christin White won the award this year following in her mother's footsteps.

"Last year I was super proud of her and to receive it this year, it was truly remarkable," said Christin White.

White credits her mom with being part of her journey to teaching, but a study abroad trip to Belize as a college freshman solidified her love for the profession.

"It allowed me to see what I was truly passionate about and I have always been passionate about kids and helping them grow and helping them see they can succeed," said White.

"I come to school every day and these are my children. You don't leave here and go home and not think about them," said Cox.