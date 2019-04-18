MACON, Ga. — Some parents in Jones County are worried after district leaders say a student brought marijuana candy to school. Sabrina Burse spoke to them and a doctor to find out how the edible form of marijuana could affect children, and what parents need to know.

Parents and other people say they were shocked when they saw pictures of the marijuana candy at Clifton Ridge Middle School because it looks like normal candy to them.

Judy Saddler has a family member who attends Clifton Ridge Middle School. She says she likes the school and was surprised to find out that a student allegedly brought marijuana candy on school grounds. "It's dangerous. If they don't put a stop to it, and they are working as hard as they can, but if they don't some way get it under control in that school, it will get worse and worse," said Saddler.

Major Earl Humphries with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says they believe a 12-year-old boy brought 22 pieces of marijuana candy to the school. He says the sheriff's office believes the boy shared the candy with at least one student and maybe another student. Saddler says parents have to keep a close eye on kids. "Every child wants to experience. They want to know what it's for and how to get into it, and you just have to watch them," said Saddler.

Dr. John Wood, medical director of the emergency centers at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital and the Medical Center, Navicent Health, says kids have to be careful because edible candy could have harmful drugs they are unaware of in it. "It could affect a child more because you are going to get a higher dose. A child has a much smaller body mass," said Wood.

Dr. Wood says overdosing symptoms include vomiting and over-sedation. He says edible marijuana can come in many forms. "Anything from baked goods, to candies, suckers, gummies -- all those things are marketed now," said Wood.

Saddler tells her family member to avoid accepting any food from anyone at the school to be on the safe side. "It's nothing to play it, and that's the truth," said Saddler.

The sheriff's office is investigating whether any of the students ate the candy, but so far they don't think anyone did. They sheriff's office says both the student and an adult, who reportedly left the candy lying around the house, may face charges.