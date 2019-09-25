JONES COUNTY, Ga. — You're never too old to have spirit!

Jones County High School cheerleaders, athletes, and band brought plenty of energy to the Lynn Haven Health Rehabilitation Center. A pep rally was held for the fine folks that live there.

The residents showed off their Greyhound spirit with rally posters, a banner, and purple snow cones.

The organizers and cheerleaders who attended said the day was all about the residents and having an opportunity to be involved in people's lives.

The center's Admissions and Outreach Coordinator Kathy Brown says it's important to make sure their residents know they aren't forgotten in the community.

