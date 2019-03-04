GRAY, Ga. — Tom Turkey is waddling across Jones County this week to prepare for a new type of festival in Gray.

He and the Jones County/Gray Chamber of Commerce are ready to start a new tradition in April -- Turkey Fest.

"This way, we're not subject to when a flower blooms because turkey season is actually during the spring. It started March 23 and goes until May 15. That gives us a wide choice of weekends to have our festival," says Haley Watson from the Chamber of Commerce.

Watson says the reception to getting rid of the Daylily Festival has not been great, but she hopes that will change soon.

"I think as people realize that it's not much different than Daylily, as far as the vendors being there and the food and arts and crafts and the children's activities and things like that," she says.

To spread the word, Watson and Tom Turkey have visited classrooms of students across the county and started a turkey hunting contest where people can submit their best photos of their kills, which is easy game for turkey hunters.

One of the sponsors for Turkey Fest is the National Wild Turkey Federation. Brian Wall is the district director here in Central Georgia.

"I started turkey hunting when I was 13. Turkey hunting is a passion -- it's something that once it grabs you, you'll want to do it over and over and over again," he says.

Wall says Jones County has some of the best turkey to hunt and hunters to go along with it, because of its location. "We live here in the Piedmont in Middle Georgia between the mountains and the coast, and this is one of the best places in the state of Georgia where you can hunt turkeys and do it effectively."

Turkey Fest begins Friday with a smothered turkey meal that they call "50 Shades of Gray-vy."

For the full list of events for the weekend, check out their Facebook page.