Jones County residents under boil advisory after water main break

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break in Jones County has left a few places without water, and residents under a water boil advisory until further notice.

In a post on social media, the Jones County Water Department said there was a water main break on Lite N Tie Rd Sunday afternoon.

They say that residents on Lite N Tie, Raegens Landing, Overland, Clinton Crossing, Hidden Lakes, Annie's Path and Twin Lakes will be without water for the next several hours.

When this leak is fixed, residents will be under a boil water advisory.