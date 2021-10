"Due to numerous impassable roads caused by heavy rain and flooding, students will not report to school Thursday," the school system said.

Jones County Schools announced Wednesday that they will be canceling classes on Thursday due to flooding according to their website.

Faculty and Staff will report to work at 9:00 a.m.