Great Grads: Jones County senior plans to follow in his parents' footsteps at University of Iowa

His mother got her masters degree there and his dad went there for a short time. The family connection is part of why he's moving up north.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAY, Ga. — As students in Central Georgia prepare to walk across the stage and into the next chapter of their lives, we want to shine a spotlight on some of them.

Meet Jones County High School senior Maurice Crawford, who is excited to follow in his parents' footsteps.

"I plan on going to the University of Iowa and getting my degree in biomedical engineering," he said.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Iowa's engineering program is ranked in the top 20% nationwide.

His mother got her masters degree there and his dad went there for a short time. The family connection is part of why he's moving up north.

"I would enjoy a change in scenery. I've lived in the South my whole life and it would be nice just to try something different. I know the weather will be challenging, but I'm always up for it," said Crawford.

Before becoming a Jones County greyhound, Crawford was homeschooled.

"There are a lot of different personalities. They're all amazing and they're all fun to be around," he said.

Crawford is part of the Beta Club and Health Occupations Students of America. Both groups do volunteer work and help people in the community. He says his religion also plays a role in why he does it.

"I believe we should all do our best to help people in any way possible. I feel that's the best way to make a difference in the world," he said.

His sports medicine teacher, Tyler Clifford, says he's proud of Crawford and knows he can do anything if he sets his mind to it.

"He's [an] incredibly intelligent, incredibly bright student, but he's got an amazing future ahead," said Clifford.

Crawford says he'll miss his teachers, but he has one message for his classmates...