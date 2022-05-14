Jones County set to vote on chair for Board of Education

Three candidates; Ginger Bailey, Brady Skinner and Max Wood look for votes to become chair.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — On the Georgia election ballot, you will see Ginger Bailey, Brady Skinner and Max Wood. All three candidates want what's best for the students and the parents.

"I'm running for the community," Brady Skinner said.

Skinner was born and raised in Jones County. His wife is a teacher and his kids also go to school in the district.

"I'm running because I think there's a lot of unlocked potential," Max Wood said.

Wood is a graduate of Jones County High School. He is a part of the 1990 graduating class. He was a retired volunteer firefighter with the City of Gray. He's also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Jones County.

"I felt like I needed to run again to get some other things finished up before I totally retire," Ginger Bailey said.

Bailey has been chair woman for the Jones County Board of Education for 12 years. She was also a school teacher for 25 years. She says safety in the schools is one issue she cares about and fixing that issue is an ongoing process.

"And parents can't send their children to school if they feel like they're not going to be safe. And in the environment we live in today, you can't take anything for granted."

Skinner and Wood are parents and new to the election process. Both believe concerns of bullying need to be addressed.

"If we level set the playing field, bullying is handled the same way in Clifton Ridge Middle School as it is handled in Gray Station middle. So that would be a level set there that we would look at try to make sure we're doing the same at all school," Skinner said

"Those policies are set forth. They need to be carried out and it's accountability wise. Both for the students, the parents and the administration," Wood said.

However, all three have a message with hopes that they receive their community's vote.

"My favorite part of my job is when I visit schools. I get out in these schools and I love it. That's the best part of my job," Bailey said

"I could help reestablish that link that's missing now between the parents and the schools," Skinner said.