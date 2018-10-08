People have posted on Facebook saying animal dumping has gotten out of hand, especially in Jones County. If you don't know what that means, it's abandoning your pet. In Georgia, animal abandonment is a misdemeanor crime. Dani Faulkner rescues dogs and cats, and she says it's heartbreaking to see them on the streets.

"Ever since I was big enough to walk, animals have always just been something I've been passionate about," said Faulkner.

Faulkner runs a rescue called Rock On Rescue of Middle Georgia.

"We get five or six emails or phone calls a day of people finding puppies and mothers just dumped off, usually at the dump," said Faulkner.

Not only is it illegal to dump animals in Georgia, but if caught, you could pay a hefty fine of up to $1,000. Director John Jackson with Jones County Animal Services says the shelter has taken in 671 animals so far this year.

"It's better to bring an animal in, call us to come get it, whatever you have to do, than it is to just dump it out and have it fend for itself," said Jackson.

Director Jackson says the shelter takes in more dogs than cats.

"It's very stressful at times, you know, to be honest, but I love it. I can't, I know that if I stop, they'll die ," said Faulkner.

Faulkner says food from her rescue runs on donations from the community, and she says if you don't want your animal there, are more rescues in the county.

"They just feel like there's not help out there, and there is help," said Faulkner.

The law also says if you abandon a pet, you could face jail time up to 12 months.

It's also important to remember each animal abandoned is a separate crime.

