Jones County sheriff addresses rumors after fight at high school ends with charges against two students

Sheriff Butch Reece posted on the Jones County Sheriff's Office Facebook page that no teachers had been charged, as rumored on social media.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece aims to clear up rumors after a fight broke out at the Jones County High School on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, the fight happened right after noon. The post says they want to "set the record straight."

All three people involved were students.

Two students made threats against another student. School administrators and the school resource officer were told about the threat and were trying to get to the suspect when the fight happened.

A school official stepped in to stop the assault. One male student and one female student have been criminally charged. No weapons were involved.

According to the post, evidence indicates that the victim did not provoke the assault, and that the female student instigated the attack.

"Despite what you may have read on social media, the school official who intervened has not been charged with any crime. It appears his intervention was necessary and appropriate to protect the victim from further harm," the post read.