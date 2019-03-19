MACON, Ga. — Two Jones County girls are using something sweet to treat the community. Angel Harden and her sister, Princess Harden, help run an ice cream truck business. They use the Tweety's Ice Cream truck to give free ice cream to kids in the neighborhood twice a month and make frequent stops in Jones County and Bibb County.

Angel, 11, and Princess, 13, work with their mother, Amelia Hicks.

"My mom taught me to give than to just receive and see better smiles on people's faces," said Princess Harden.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: March 10-16

Angel says each customer gets excited for ice cream, no matter their age.

"It brings back memories to the young and to the grown people, and it's just good," said Angel.

Hicks says her nickname is "Tweety," and the business brings her back to her childhood.

"I wanted to bring that old school way of fun that we had as a kid to the kids now," said Hicks.

The girls say the business has taught them a few things.

"I am learning to be responsible," said Angel.

"I learn how to save," said Princess.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: March 3-9

Hicks says the free events are about the people because it's not always about the money.

"We treat people the way we want to be treated and we know that if you leave with a smile, we did our job," said Hicks.

If you'd like Tweety's Ice Cream to come to a birthday party or another event, you can reach them on Facebook.