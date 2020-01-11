Jones County softball team wins state championship

This is their first state softball title since 2010.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Greyhounds are 5A state champs.

Before the game the lady hounds showed off their dugout mascot BOOF. He's been with them all playoffs hoping to see them through to a title.

Junior Destin Howard started with a two run homerun over the deepest part of the field.

More hounds on the attack in the top of three. Senior Molly Keenum waited for the biggest game of her career to have her biggest hit, a three run dinger that cleared the bases and Jones County stretched the lead to 5-0.

Top of 4, Keenum with bases loaded had a 2 RBI single.

"Really I just wanted to make it this far. It's my senior year. I just wanted to make it as far as we possibly could and we did that!" Keenum said.

The lead is 10-0 and Howard ends the game with a strikeout.

Jones County won their first state softball title since 2010 with first year head coach Tripp Burt.

"Definitely been a challenging year, especially with COVID-19 protocol and all that. Our girls did a great job responding to every challenge and all the adversity," Burt said.

Maggie Glover says she can't believe it.