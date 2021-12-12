Jones County student charged after shooting during basketball game, sheriff says

Investigators say the shooting happened after a fight between people from Baldwin County and Jones County

GRAY, Ga. — A Jones County High School student is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after a shooting in the school’s gym during a basketball game Saturday. That’s according to Sheriff Butch Reece.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. during a game between Baldwin and Jones County. The gym was evacuated and they found a single shot was fired during a fight between people from the two schools.

A car was stopped at the exit of the school’s parking lot. The driver, 17-year-old Dewayne Russell, and the car’s occupants were charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus, possession of marijuana, possess of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of a firearm by a minor, and party to a crime.

Staff and administrators at the high school helped identify people involved in the fight as former or current students. The teen who is charged with the shooting was identified as Jailan Letravis Lester.

Sheriff Reece says Lester is a 17-year-old, current student at the school. Lester is charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm by a minor, disrupting a school event, affray, disorderly conduct, and firearm on school property.

He is being held without bond. The sheriff’s office says more arrests are expected as its investigation continues.