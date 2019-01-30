MACON, Ga. — A Jones County teacher now faces an additional charge of child molestation. Witcher Tate Wilson was a seventh grade English language arts teacher at Clifton Ridge Middle school until the Jones County Sheriff's Department charged him with several counts of molesting children.

Investigator Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says complaints against Wilson started Wednesday.

"Students had information that led to criminal charges. Unfortunately, some of those students did provide information that led to the five counts," said Gleaton.

While Wilson is in jail, Gleaton says the sheriff's office has interviewed more than a dozen Clifton Ridge students.

"We are looking at a total of four separate victims but five separate incidents that led to charges," said Gleaton.

Gleaton says those victims are all Clifton Ridge Middle School boys. He says some interviews can last for several hours to get the student's statements.

"We let the child dictate that as much information as they are willing to provide, we'll take it," said Gleaton.

Gleaton says the ongoing investigation is a nonstop process working with students and their parents.

"The parents I've dealt with have been quite shocked and taken back by the allegations. They've all been very cooperative with us and allowing us access to the children and providing resources as needed," said Gleaton.

Gleaton says Wilson has a commitment hearing Wednesday at the Jones County Magistrate Court at 9:30 a.m. Anyone with more information can call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.