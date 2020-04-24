JONES COUNTY, Ga. — COVID-19 has made many of us creative when it comes to birthdays. Thursday, one Jones County teen celebrated her birthday with a parade from family and friends.

Zoey Reid had no plans for her birthday, but her family did, so they drove around to her home, surprising her with gifts.

The parade was put on with the help of the Jones County Sheriff's Office. Officers Matthew Dennis and Brad James escorted the parade.

Zoey received several gifts like gift cards, money, flowers, and more. Her mom Tabatha Reid says they wanted to do something unexpected for her.

"Very shocked, I think, surprised -- she wasn't expecting to do anything today and we've been quarantining, and we just wanted to do her something special for today," Tabatha said.

Zoey turned 18 years old.

