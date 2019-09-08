JONES COUNTY, Ga. — If you've been looking to get some sand in between your toes, look no further. This weekend, Jones County will be bringing the beach to you.

Jones County Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Main Street Gray to host their 4th annual Bands in the Sand event.

"It started originally as a community concert and it has grown into a free community event that's all about fellowship, bringing Jones Countians together to bond and fellowship," says Jones parks and rec director Matt Goins.

The fun will last all day and will feature over 60 tons of sand at the Morris Bank Recreation Center.

There will be a mechanical bull, bounce houses, and a zip line. The event will also have food trucks and plenty of live music, including a performance from band Grapevine.

"My favorite part is seeing all the kids out here playing, watching them yell and run from the different inflatables," says director of Main Street Gray, Haley Watson.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and live music begins at 5 p.m. This event is free for all to attend.

