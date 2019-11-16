MACON, Ga. — Jones County could see a transition home for men make its way into one neighborhood. Sabrina Burse spoke to the church group pushing for the home to find out what the next steps are.

The county's Planning and Zoning Board has a hearing on Monday with Cross Roads Recovery Ministries. Some people living in the neighborhood says they have concerns while other people told 13WMAZ they believe the home will be an asset to the community.

At 1350 Monticello Highway, you'll find about 100 acres of land.

Cross Roads Recovery Ministries wants to bring a transition home for men who've completed in-house treatment programs for alcohol and substance abuse.

Sean King has worked with Brad Sappe, the ministry founder, and supports their mission.

"This property would allow him to affect and help more people," said King.

An application submitted to the county's planning and zoning says the land would include two homes, one barn, one shop, 20 parking spaces, and a pavilion if approved.

Some neighbors living nearby said they wonder if the home will make the area less safe.

King says they shouldn't worry.

"A lot of their people have been working in your town already today and they're all around you," said King.

The application says the home would house more than two but no more than 20 men. It says random drug tests and breathalyzers are given weekly. Each man would follow a strict schedule.

Brandon Faulk completed the program in July 2019 and wrote, "the program has given me the tools I need to get through life and to stay sober."

Kristin Dawson has worked closely with Sappe and the men in the program and says she hopes any concerns are put at ease.

"If they could see how he's working with these guys and the good that he's doing I think there would be another viewpoint of it," said Dawson.

The land is currently zoned as agricultural but the group is asking for a conditional use. King says he believes the facility will change lives for the better.

"Why don't we take six months and give them a chance to establish themselves financially so that we don't set them up to fail," said King.

That hearing is at 6 p.m. at the Jones County Government Center on Industrial Boulevard.

Under state law, the commissioners cannot vote on the conditional use of the land for the transition home until June 2020.

