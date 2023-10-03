Jones County under boil water advisory due to main break

The water department says there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County is now under a boil water advisory due to a water main break Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Jones County Water Department, the advisory is being issued out of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

The advisory affects residents in the 200 blocks of Highway 49, as well as Hickory Ridge Dr, Timothy Cir, Chapman Rd, Chapman Dr, Graystone Pointe, Graystone Cir, Chapman Crossing, and surrounding areas.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use. During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as cloth washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly. The complete CDC guidance can be found at this website.

The advisory is in effect until Jones County Water System has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the advisory is lifted, you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.