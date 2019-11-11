MACON, Ga. — For one Jones County family, joining the Marines is a family tradition.

James W. Pitts raised his sons DeCarlo and Renardo in a strict household.

"He was tough on us as far as discipline, haircuts, shoeshine, respectful at all times," said Renardo Pitts.

He said that carried over from his father's time in the US Army when he enlisted in 1954. "I felt like I was in the military then."

When they got older, his brother DeCarlo joined the Marines in 1979 and Renardo wasn't far behind.

While DeCarlo served in the Iraq War, Renardo never saw combat.

From 1981 to 1986, he worked as a helicopter mechanic.

"I didn't see a lot of the jungle stuff, the real, real Marine Corps stuff, and I feel kind of funny from time to time when I see the other guys being Marines and here I am with my boots shining doing nothing, but my job was important, too," said Renardo.

His children James and Aliscia are now also serving in the Marine Corps in North Carolina and Robins Air Force Base.

WMAZ

"I used to brag about the Marine Corps. They had no other choice."

He says, to him, it's the toughest branch in the military.

"She thinks she's a macho, tough little girl anyway, and it was more or less for her to prove to her older brother, 'Hey, you said you can do it, I can do it, too,'" he said about his daughter Aliscia.

He said even though he's in a wheelchair now, he feels as tough as he did the day he enlisted at 26 years old and he's glad his children are carrying on the Pitts family legacy.

Even though it's been 33 years, he said hearing people say, 'Thank you for your service,' especially on Veterans Day, still makes him feel like he's a part of it all.

RELATED: 'I absolutely loved serving:' Carl Vinson VA Medical Center honoring female veterans

RELATED: 'He was a proud server:' Baldwin County honors fallen soldier from War in Afghanistan

RELATED: 'An appreciation to them:' Dublin holds annual Veterans Day Parade

RELATED: City of Gray honors veterans with special event

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.