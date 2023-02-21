Jones County Water Department issues boil water advisory for parts of the county

A water main break happened on Monday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Crews were onsite until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning repairing it.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Water Department is issuing a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory has been issued for the area of Plantation Dr. The areas of the outage were from Lite N Tie Road to the intersection of Oak Valley and Plantation Club Circle.

They say it may be disrupting your water supply or causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to very low levels.

A water main break happened on Monday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Crews were onsite until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning repairing the broken water main caused by a fiber installation crew drilling into the water main.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use. During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as cloth washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.