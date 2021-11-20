Jones County woman charged with murdering her boyfriend

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death.
According to a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about a shooting at 586 Comer Road at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, deputies found 59-year-old Lamar B. Price dead from a gunshot wound.
Price's girlfriend, 73-year-old Sharon Wood has been arrested and charged with his murder.
Wood is currently in custody at the Jones County Jail.
This is a developing story.
