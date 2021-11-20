Jones County woman charged with murdering her boyfriend

This is a developing story.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death.

According to a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about a shooting at 586 Comer Road at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found 59-year-old Lamar B. Price dead from a gunshot wound.

Price's girlfriend, 73-year-old Sharon Wood has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Wood is currently in custody at the Jones County Jail.

This is a developing story.