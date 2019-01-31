MACON, Ga. — A Jones County woman is gingerly up and walking with a cane after being shot in the leg in north Macon Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the Waverly Pointe Apartment Complex, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Zaria Jackson was in a friend's apartment with her infant son when she thought she heard firecrackers behind the building.

"Next thing I know, my friend's mom is just yelling, 'Everybody get down, get down.' I was trying to get my son off the bed, and as I was leaning over against the bed, I got shot in the thigh," Jackson said.

Jackson said she was in such shock that she called the ambulance for herself when her friend's mother started yelling for someone to call 911. She was rushed to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, but doctors said they couldn't remove the bullet.

"They can't take it out because that would do more damage than good trying to just take it out, so it's going to have to come out on its own," Jackson said.

The 21-year old is recovering at her mother's home in Haddock. Bullet holes can be seen in the wall of the apartment she was shot in and in the windows of the apartment next door. Jackson said she's just glad nothing happened to her 4-month-old son, Dominic.

"I was panicking. I wasn't even worried about myself," Jackson said. "I was just terrified something happened to my child. He's only 4 months old and I don't know what I would have done if something would have happened to him."

Jackson didn't know why gunshots were going off in the complex, but heard rumors of a potential argument on social media. She said she wishes people would realize that their violent actions can have fatal consequences.

"All of this over something that had nothing to do with me," Jackson said. "My child could have been left motherless over something that I know there's no way in the world it's that serious that someone's life has to be taken over it."

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.