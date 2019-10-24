GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted for several car break-ins that happened in September.

According to a media release, further investigation after the arrest of a 15-year-old on October 7 led investigators to believe someone else was involved.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teen charged with Jones County car break-ins

They identified the man as 31-year-old Donnie Battle. He’s around 5’11” and weighs around 170 pounds.

Right now, there are five warrants out for Battle’s arrests – four for entering auto, and one for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you know his location, you can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.

