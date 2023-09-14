Joshua's Wish 5K remembers 5 year old who died of brain cancer

If you're looking for a way to make a difference while staying fit, all proceeds from the Joshua Wish 5k go to childhood cancer research.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking to get out and get active, you can do that while also helping a good cause on Saturday.

The 14th Annual Joshua's Wish 5k run/walk will be back at Tattnall Square Park.

“September is childhood cancer awareness month and we put on this event not only to raise money for childhood cancer research,” Labrina Solomon said.

The event remembers Joshua Solomon who died from brain cancer at the age of 5. In 2022, he would have graduated from Mt. De Sales Academy.

The run will start at 8 a.m. and a kids fun run will follow, kicking off at 9 a.m.

There will be games and photo booths at the event.

But most importantly, the funds will go towards childhood cancer research.



Solomon says that they want to show people that cancer is something that impacts people within this very community.

“But to raise awareness to let the community know that childhood cancer is prevalent in the community and throughout the world,” Solomon said.

Joshua's father, Trent, says Joshua was always kind and he knows that his kindness would carry on today.

"He would've still been real helpful and wanted to serve his community and serve his fellow men," he said. "He would've been joyful and always wanted to come up and try to help people."