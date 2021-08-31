Judge: Ahmaud Arbery's prior run-ins with police can't be used by defendants accused of his murder

"Judge Walmsley‘s decision will most likely survive appellate scrutiny, however, it is the wrong decision. In just about every criminal case against the defendant who has a past, where that defendant has committed other crimes that are similar in nature to the one he’s been tried for, judges liberally allow the jury to be informed about that past. The jury is then instructed that they can consider the past evidence that demonstrates the defendant‘s motive and intent at the time he committed those past crimes when considering whether he committed the crime for which he is currently being tried. The rules have always allowed for this. But here’s the judge is using the rules liberal interpretation to deny our clients the same type of evidence. Mr. Arbery committed these offenses: thefts, obstruction, gun charges, running from police, running from the other citizens, entering into homes, entering into businesses, stealing - all of which we contend are connected to his mental illness - but these are the acts of Mr. Arbery. There can be no question that he has done these things. Why the judge would now decide that all of Mr. Arbery’s prior motives, his intent, his plan to do these things are not relevant in this case will result in the the truth being hidden from the jury. The jury hast to try to understand what Mr. Arbery was doing in the neighborhood that day, why he was in the home that day, and why he was running from two individuals who told him without any show of force or threat “we want to know what you’re doing in the neighborhood, please stop, we’ve called the police.” Now they will be denied the truth."