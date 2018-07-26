A Jones County doctor accused of issuing illegal prescriptions will stay in jail until his trial.

Dr. Thomas Sachy’s lawyers made their case before a federal judge Thursday morning.

The hearing lasted just over two hours, and the defense and prosecution examined five firearms found in Sachy’s office as well as photos and videos from Sachy’s hard drive.

The prosecution tried to prove Sachy is a danger to the public, particularly because of the photos and videos of federal DEA agents on his hard drive.

One of those officers – Ken Morrow – testified saying he found information about him and his wife, as well as that of a fellow officer’s grandchildren.

Prosecutors also said there were taped conversations between DEA officers, surveillance video of the officers and depictions of violence like severed head, a dismembered body and a corpse with a bullet to the head.

One of the last witnesses in the hearing was Dr. Mary Street Logan, who said her husband was a patient of Dr. Sachy’s. She testified her husband was suffering because he is unable to get the meds he needs.

Shortly after noon, Judge Charles White decided he would not reconsider the motion he made previously to deny Sachy bail.

