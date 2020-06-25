Judge foils Bibb County inmate's marriage proposal to Ivanka Trump

The judge called the proposal-in-a-lawsuit frivolous and ordered Andre Pele Jordan to pay $350 from his jail account

MACON, Ga. — It was an awkward proposal...courting a married woman in a federal lawsuit, and it backfired on Andre Pele Jordan.

Now, the Bibb County jail inmate owes a federal court $350.

A federal judge last week threw out Jordan's lawsuit asking the federal court's permission to marry President Trump's first daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Judge Marc Treadwell wrote that Jordan's hand-written lawsuit was frivolous, "rambling and incomprehensible."

He didn't mention it, but she's also already married.

Jordan filed the lawsuit June 3 at U.S. District Court in Macon.

He wrote that he demands that "named defendant in this court case to become my lawfully wedded wife in full honor of the statutory laws in the Central Intelligence Agency, which bar my request for marriage...."

The lawsuit doesn't describe any past contact between Jordan and the Trump family.

The marriage request seemed to confuse Treadwell. He noted that Jordan also named Attorney General William Barr as a defendant, but that he presumed the proposal was aimed at Ms. Trump.

The judge wrote, "Plaintiff's factual allegations 'rise to the level of the irrational or wholly incredible,' and therefore his action is frivolous."

Treadwell refused to waive the $350 filing fee and ordered Jordan to make monthly payments from his jail account. Those payments must continue even after Jordan is released from custody until the court fee is paid, Treadwell wrote.

Jordan has been held in the Bibb County jail since last October on a probation violation and a charge of obstructing police.

Perhaps keeping his options open, Jordan filed a second lawsuit on the same day against the president's other daughter, Tiffany Trump. He labeled the lawsuit, "Marriage request.'

That case is still pending.

According to federal court records, he's filed lawsuits in the past year against the CIA, the Salvation Army, SunTrust Bank, Attorney General Barr and others.