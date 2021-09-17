Judge rejects lawsuit from man shot by Peach County deputy

The federal judge ruled that Lonnie Shaw can still sue officers for malicious prosecution.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video is from the 2019 acquittal.

A federal judge has thrown out most of a lawsuit filed by a man shot in his home by a Peach County deputy.

In May 2016, Lonnie Shaw was critically wounded by a deputy who came to his door at 3 a.m.

He wants the county to pay damages, including nearly half a million dollars in medical costs.

This week, Judge Tillman Self threw out Shaw's personal-injury claims. He ruled that Shaw should have filed his lawsuit within two years after the shooting, by May 2018.

Shaw was charged with a crime because Deputy Brandon Williams claimed that Shaw pointed a gun at him, but in 2019, a Peach County grand jury acquitted Shaw after home video showed that the officer lied.

Self's ruling says Shaw can still sue Williams, Sheriff Terry Deese and Major Kenny Cameron for *malicious prosecution.

Five years ago, District Attorney David Cooke ruled that the shooting was justified and decided to charge Shaw, not Williams.

Judge Self wrote that that decision was based on "Williams' lies and false statements."