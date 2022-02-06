Judge rules family rehab facility in Macon owes $9.6M for fraudulent billing

A former employee filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the business four years ago. He claimed the clinic submitted false bills for work that was never done.

MACON, Ga. — A federal judge says a Macon rehab facility must pay back the federal government $9.6 million for alleged fraudulent billing.

It’s the result of a damages hearing in May connected to an April ruling where Judge Tripp Self said Middle Georgia Family Rehab must pay damages.

A former employee filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the business four years ago. He claimed the clinic submitted false bills for work that was never done, and Self agreed the company defrauded Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, and others.

Court records say the clinic submitted 41 claims for a speech therapist after they didn't work there anymore.

In another record, the company billed the government for work allegedly done by an employee who had been arrested and was serving time in the Bibb County jail.

In last week’s hearing, Judge Self set the total of damages and penalties at nearly $10 million. Lawyers in the case still need to discuss how and when that money gets paid back.

13WMAZ reached out to Middle Georgia Family Rehab, they did not return our calls.