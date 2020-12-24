Judge rules Bibb doesn't have to add early-voting days

Mike Kaplan says there will be no voting on December 31.

MACON, Ga. — A judge has ruled in favor of the Macon-Bibb board of elections in a lawsuit filed by group to end early voting on December 31 instead of December 30.

Chairman of the board Mike Kaplan says that there will be no voting on December 31 because of this decision.

New Georgia Project filed the lawsuit and sued several Georgia counties, including Bibb, arguing that they didn’t provide enough early voting days.

Kaplan says state law doesn’t say how many early-voting days they should offer.