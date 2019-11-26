SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A judge has dismissed charges against three former Washington County deputies who fatally Tased a man in 2017, ruling that the tasing was justified.

District Attorney Heywood Altman, who brought murder charges against the three men, says he'll appeal the ruling.

Judge H. Gibbs Flanders made his ruling Monday after two days of hearings in October on the July 7, 2017, death of Eurie Martin.

Deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott responded to a call of a suspicious person walking along the road.

They claimed that they continued to Tase Martin because he fought with them, but a bystander sent video to 13WMAZ that showed that was not true.

RELATED: Hundreds gather at NAACP meeting to discuss Washington Co. man's Tasing death

RELATED: Washington County sheriff fires three deputies involved in fatal tasing

Sheriff Thomas Smith, who died in August, fired the three deputies, saying they violated several department procedures.

Washington County grand juries have indicted the men twice. The first indictments, in 2017, were thrown out due to a procedural problem with the grand jury proceedings.

During the October hearings, Flanders wrote, prosecutors presented five witnesses and five videos of the case.

Now, the judge has approved the former deputies' motion to dismiss the charges.

Flanders wrote that the evidence showed the deputies "were justified in their actions based on a reasonable belief that the force used in the seizure and arrest of Mr. Martin was reasonably necessary under the circumstances."

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'There's a lot more music to be made here:' Chuck Leavell recalls history of Capricorn Studios

'Think darts, but with axes:' Axe throwing venue open in downtown Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.