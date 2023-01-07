Problematic Juliette Rail Crossing Blocked Again

According to the Monroe County Sherriff's Office, the crossing arms at Juliette Road and McCrackin Street are not working.

JULIETTE, Ga. — A railroad crossing that has caused problems for the residents of Juliette in the past is now blocked again.

According to the Monroe County Sherriff's Office, the crossing arms at Juliette Road and McCrackin Street are down and malfunctioning.

They say that Norfolk has been notified and are on the way.

The sheriff's office will provide updates as soon as possible on when the arms will be up and running again.