Juneteenth celebration held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Perry held a Juneteenth celebration in the event center.
The celebration included many activities include a live jazz band, vendors, and even a fashion show displaying African attire.
Perry President Phyllis Grace came up with the idea and says she is grateful that the city was able to make it a reality.
"We have been wanting to put on something of this nature for a long time. Thanks to this council and this mayor, we were able to do just what we needed to do to support Blacks in the city of Perry," she said.