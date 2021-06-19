x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Juneteenth celebration held in Perry

The city has already approved to have the celebration in 2022.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry held a Juneteenth celebration in the event center.

The celebration included many activities include a live jazz band, vendors, and even a fashion show displaying African attire.

Perry President Phyllis Grace came up with the idea and says she is grateful that the city was able to make it a reality.

"We have been wanting to put on something of this nature for a long time. Thanks to this council and this mayor, we were able to do just what we needed to do to support Blacks in the city of Perry," she said.

Related Articles