A large crowd of people gathered in Warner Robins Friday for an event that commemorated Juneteenth.

More than 100 people showed up for the event, which featured something for everyone to enjoy. Food vendors and a game truck for children were available to anyone who came.

Organizers say they wanted to find a way to bring the community together while supporting each other during a difficult time.

"Definitely want to bring awareness to social injustice, police brutality," said an organizer of the event.

"We're tired of it, you know, it's bigger than us. It's bigger than Warner Robins. It's bigger than Georgia." said another organizer.

The organizers also wanted to spotlight ways the community can engage in conversation in an effort to bring about change.

"That's why you see everybody out here today. We have an understanding that yes we're one big community but at the end of the day we're family" the organizer said.

Those that planned the outing say they want to make this an annual event.

