Juneteenth events happening in Central Georgia

There are multiple opportunities to learn about history, culture and celebrate with your community.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Juneteenth is coming up and Central Georgia has several events to attend. There are multiple opportunities to learn about history, culture and celebrate with your community.

The 17th Annual Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Reunion

When: June 10

Where: Mattie Hubbard Jones Park

Celebrate with others and have a fun time too. There will be food, entertainment, community information booths, field games, voter registration, family health checks, and culture and history exhibits.

Family Genealogy Workshop

When: June 11 at 3 p.m.

Where: St. Peter Claver in Mary Katherine Drexel Center

The workshop will be led by Washington Library Archives Director Muriel Jackson. This event is free to the public.

Percussion Masters Workshop III

When: June 11 at 5 p.m.

Where: Tubman African American Museum

This event features the legendary Bill Summers with special guest Miguel Castro. It will offer a hands-on exploration of African and Latin percussion rhythms, techniques, and culture. This event is free.

Macon Black History Van Tours

When: June 12-15 at 6 p.m.

The tours begins at the Macon Terminal Station. The event is free but donations are welcome. If you want to participate please call or text 478-718-8067 or 478-335-0960 to reserve a spot.

Reflections On Our Journey 200 Years of Local Heritage: A Community Panel Discussion

When: June 14 at 7 p.m.

Where: Frank Johnson Recreation Center

Juneteenth Africa Spelling Bee

When: June 13-15 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Douglass Theatre

Put your mind to the test during the spelling bee. Winners will receive cash prizes. The competition is available for grades 3-8. Call 773-484-6076 to sign up.

Real Talk Hip Hop Summit of Youth Responsibility

When: June 16 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: The Douglass Theatre,

Experts will offer a hands-on interactive skills workshops with an afternoon panel discussion. There will also be a live concert at 7 p.m. featuring Sa- Roc & four top shelf Macon hip hop MCs. Admission to the concert is $20.

The 31st Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival

When: June 17 and 18

Where: Each day at Tattnall Square Park

During the festival there will be zumba health workouts, performances from Macon Jazz & Blues Allstars, an African & Modern Dance showcase, a fashion show, a Divine 9 Greek Step Show, art exhibits and more. There will be food, vendors and a Soul/Jazz Concert featuring Frank McComb with The Lil John Roberts Band.

National Juneteenth Day Community Events

When: June 19 11 a.m.

Where: City Hall/Rosa Park Square/Terminal Station

During the big day events will kick-off with The Macon-Bibb County Juneteenth Parade. The parade begins at Terminal Station. The day will wrap with the Black Family Reunion Fest from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Lower Cherry St.,

For more information and more events to celebrate Juneteenth check out the Macon Black Culture Facebook page.

Dublin's 4th Annual Taste of Juneteenth Festival

When: June 17

Where: Downtown Dublin