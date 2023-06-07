Juneteenth events happening in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Juneteenth is coming up and Central Georgia has several events to attend. There are multiple opportunities to learn about history, culture and celebrate with your community.
The 17th Annual Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Reunion
When: June 10
Where: Mattie Hubbard Jones Park
Celebrate with others and have a fun time too. There will be food, entertainment, community information booths, field games, voter registration, family health checks, and culture and history exhibits.
Family Genealogy Workshop
When: June 11 at 3 p.m.
Where: St. Peter Claver in Mary Katherine Drexel Center
The workshop will be led by Washington Library Archives Director Muriel Jackson. This event is free to the public.
Percussion Masters Workshop III
When: June 11 at 5 p.m.
Where: Tubman African American Museum
This event features the legendary Bill Summers with special guest Miguel Castro. It will offer a hands-on exploration of African and Latin percussion rhythms, techniques, and culture. This event is free.
Macon Black History Van Tours
When: June 12-15 at 6 p.m.
The tours begins at the Macon Terminal Station. The event is free but donations are welcome. If you want to participate please call or text 478-718-8067 or 478-335-0960 to reserve a spot.
Reflections On Our Journey 200 Years of Local Heritage: A Community Panel Discussion
When: June 14 at 7 p.m.
Where: Frank Johnson Recreation Center
Juneteenth Africa Spelling Bee
When: June 13-15 at 6 p.m.
Where: The Douglass Theatre
Put your mind to the test during the spelling bee. Winners will receive cash prizes. The competition is available for grades 3-8. Call 773-484-6076 to sign up.
Real Talk Hip Hop Summit of Youth Responsibility
When: June 16 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: The Douglass Theatre,
Experts will offer a hands-on interactive skills workshops with an afternoon panel discussion. There will also be a live concert at 7 p.m. featuring Sa- Roc & four top shelf Macon hip hop MCs. Admission to the concert is $20.
The 31st Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival
When: June 17 and 18
Where: Each day at Tattnall Square Park
During the festival there will be zumba health workouts, performances from Macon Jazz & Blues Allstars, an African & Modern Dance showcase, a fashion show, a Divine 9 Greek Step Show, art exhibits and more. There will be food, vendors and a Soul/Jazz Concert featuring Frank McComb with The Lil John Roberts Band.
National Juneteenth Day Community Events
When: June 19 11 a.m.
Where: City Hall/Rosa Park Square/Terminal Station
During the big day events will kick-off with The Macon-Bibb County Juneteenth Parade. The parade begins at Terminal Station. The day will wrap with the Black Family Reunion Fest from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Lower Cherry St.,
For more information and more events to celebrate Juneteenth check out the Macon Black Culture Facebook page.
Dublin's 4th Annual Taste of Juneteenth Festival
When: June 17
Where: Downtown Dublin
The day begins with the Annual Juneteenth Parade at 11 a.m. Later in the day you can visit Dublin’s 4th Annual Taste of Juneteenth Festival at 1 p.m. at the Southern Pines Ag & Expo Center on 575 Southern Pines Road. Lastly, you can celebrate the sounds of freedom during Dublin's Freedom Day Celebration at 2 p.m. with a Fireworks Finale when it's dark. This event happens at Roscoe Brower Park on 525 Wabash Street. For more check out their events website.