Upcoming Juneteenth events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Many places are having Juneteenth celebrations in Central Georgia, including cookouts, drives, and virtual events.

These community events will take place over June 17-19, and will vary by county.

June 17th - Drive-thru food giveaway and COVID vaccinations

Peach County - Martin Crafter Festival Park, 310 MLK Jr. Drive Fort Valley GA starting at 10:00 a.m.

Macon County - Julius Rice Park, Marshallville, GA at 11 a.m.

Crawford County - 11 Wright Avenue, Roberta, GA

Taylor County - St. Phillips AME Church, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Rd, Butler 31006 at 11 a.m.

Free Cookout on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.:

Taylor County - St. Phillips AME Church, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Rd, Butler 31006

Peach County - Hunt Educational & Cultural Center, 600 Spruce St, Fort Valley 31030

Virtual Events

Essay, speech, family tree contests, and ancestral stories will be held online, with monetary prizes given to first through third place.

First Place - $100

Second Place - $50

Third Place - $25

To enter these contests and find more information, visit https://www.peachconcernedcitizens.com/contest

If you have any questions about events near you, you can visit peachconcernedciticens.com