Community members kicked off Juneteenth Week with a Pleasant Hill neighborhood reunion.

Juneteenth commemorates the day slavery was abolished in Texas after the Civil War.

The goal for today was to reflect and appreciate the history of Pleasant Hill and it's leaders, according to community members at the event.

Community partner George Muhammad says he hopes to honor those who came before him.

"For a person to be owned by another human being, the humiliation and the terrible suffering and beatings and many of them lost their lives. Many of their lives were miserable because of the conditions under which they lived. They sacrificed so we could have a better day," Muhammad said.

This is just one of the many events that will be held virtually this week.

Head to the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center, Inc. Facebook page for a list of Juneteenth events happening this week.





