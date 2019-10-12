WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's the holiday season and a time for giving.

Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford Jr. shows us how he's using his talents to collect toys for families in need.

“You might know me as a Junior Journalist, but other than that, I host my own show,” said Ratchford.

He started doing interviews about three months ago and he even has his own YouTube channel, Instagram account and Facebook page.

But he wanted to do something to give back.

“I'm having a live audience toy drive this weekend to help families in need this Christmas season,” he said.

All you have to do to get in is bring a toy. He’s hoping to collect a truckload of toys for families.

One of the organizations that will receive the toys is Family Promise of Houston County.

Executive director Nicole Rosser says the holidays can be tough for families who find themselves homeless.

“Just to have toys for Christmas will really brighten their day,” she said.

Rosser also says it's great that this event is organized by a young person.

“For kids to be able to give back is important. And it's also important for the children experiencing the homelessness to know that other children understand and care,” said Rosser.

So, if you want to join Mr. Ratchford, make sure you’re at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Sunday. Make sure to bring a toy!

Family Promise has been helping families in Houston County for more than six years.

In addition to the toys, they also can use everyday items families need like toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, and socks for children and adults.

