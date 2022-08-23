13WMAZ surprises more of our newest Junior Journalists

13WMAZ's Lori Johnson went on a hike to surprise three new 2022-23 Junior Journalists.

After Frank surprised four new members of our Junior Journalist team Monday, Tuesday was Lori's turn.

We arrived at the Academy for Classical Education, ready to surprise not one, but TWO new JJs at the school!

But when we arrived at the first classroom, we found out sixth-grader Alyssa Pettigrew wasn't there.

ACE Principal Mrs. Laura Perkins explained, "I didn't even check attendance to see if she was here because Alyssa is NEVER absent."

It turns out Alyssa was home sick, so we regrouped and moved on down the hall to our next surprise.

"I hate to interrupt, but," Lori began, knocking on the door, "I'm Lori Johnson with 13WMAZ and I'm looking for Saybel Shuster! You are one of our new Junior Journalists!"

Saybel was blown away! "I can't believe it!" she exclaimed.

Before heading to our next surprise, we were able to contact Alyssa's mom, who told us Alyssa was home sick with a sinus infection, but she helped us surprise Alyssa on FaceTime!

Then we headed south to Rutland Middle School, where 7th grader Ian Sanders was last on our surprise list.

Principal Keith Groeper escorted us to the right classroom and Lori went for it!

"Sorry to interrupt, but I'm looking for Ian Sanders," said Lori. Ian immediately stood up and started walking over. "*You* are one of our new Junior Journalists!"

"This is awesome!" said Ian.