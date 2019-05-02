You watch them in the mornings, evenings, and on the weekends.

That's right -- we are talking about our 13WMAZ weather team!

They work hard to provide you with an accurate forecast, and keep you and your family informed when severe weather rolls through.

For Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones, being chief wasn't always what he saw himself doing.

"I used to want to be a disc jockey on the radio, which is what I was. I did that for a lot of years," Jones said.

"It was a big tornado outbreak in Alabama, and I remember watching James Spann, and that's when I realized that's what I wanna do," Hunter Williams, said.

"Didn't always want to be a weather person. I was actually terrified of thunder and lightning when I was a kid. My parents to this day don't know how I ended up loving weather and forecasting it," Courteney Jacobazzi said.

Ben has a fun story of how he originally became a meteorologist.

"Bill Powell had gone home for the night and left his little clicker, which back then was a garage door opener, and I got up there and started playing on the wall, imitating him," Jones explained.

"I didn't think a lot about it, and my friend turned the tape in thinking he would get me in trouble, and I guess they liked it because they came up to me and said, 'Hey, do you want to do the weather?' and I said, 'Sure,' and the rest is history," Jones said.

However, there's also a love for their job outside of the studio.

The team gets to go out in the community by visiting schools, nursing homes, taking part in events such as the derby race in Macon, and more.

Hunter Williams went to Antebellum Grove Nursing Home in Warner Robins Tuesday afternoon for Weatherpersons Day. He says he's grateful to meet viewers.

"You get to interact with the people that watch you, and I think it's crazy that people listen to me talk about the weather and that they're appreciative, so it means a lot to me," Williams said.

Thank you to the 13WMAZ weather team for all you do!