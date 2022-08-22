13WMAZ welcomes 4 new Junior Journalists

Frank Malloy went to Houston and Bibb counties to surprise the middle school students

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The search to find our new team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists started in June and July with open auditions, callbacks, then scores by a panel of community judges.

First, our Frank Malloy headed to Bonaire Middle School, where he found Kayden Carraway.

"What's one thing we should know about you, Kayden?" Frank asked.

"I love sports," Kayden replied. He also said he was surprised because he just didn't know if he was going to be chosen to be a JJ.

Next, it was on to Feagin Mill Middle School, home of the Wolves, former home of morning anchor Katelyn Heck, and current home of Junior Journalist #2 - Owen Bowers.

We found Owen in the band room in the trumpet section and even got to hear a little warmup!

Like Kayden, Owen said he was totally surprised that he became a Junior Journalist.

After that, Frank headed up to Macon to First Presbyterian Day School to surprise not one, but two new Junior Journalists!

First was Kensli Johnson. She says she loves horses and her favorite subject is history.

She also called her mom to tell her she made the JJ team and you could literally hear her mom screaming on the phone!

The last surprise of the day was Karmen Hill.

"It's the first full week of school, are you guys excited?" Frank asked. Karmen thought we were just there to do a story about students going back to school.

Then Frank said, "Where is Karmen Hill? Karmen, you are one of our brand new Junior Journalists!"

Karmen immediately called her mom to tell her the news and we caught it on FaceTime.