MACON, Ga. — Most people associate hay bales with the fall season. While you may have seen them at your local corn maze, you've probably never seen one turn into a Ferris wheel.

If you'd like to see a hay bale moonlighting as a Ferris wheel, camper, or pumpkin, you only have to drive past the Academy for Classical Education on New Forsyth Road.

A group of parents led by Donna Jennings have been putting up uniquely-decorated hay bales for six years, since the school has been in operation.

"[Donna] came up with the idea. She saw some while we were travelling in the mountains and said, 'We need to do this,'" says husband Jeff Jennings. "The reaction of the children, they look forward to it."

Jennings has kept up the tradition of placing different kinds of hay bales in front of the academy for every season.

Be sure to drive up New Forsyth Road at night to see the bales light up!

The Jennings plan on keeping the tradition going through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and spring.

