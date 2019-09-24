BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — For Dr. Noris Price, college wasn't always in the cards.

"My parents wanted me to get a high school diploma, and they felt that would be success because they only had a 6th grade education," Price explained.

But, an educator guided her down a different path.

"My guidance counselor at the high school level encouraged me to go to college," Price said.

While attending college, she discovered her passion for education.

"When I went to college, I knew I wanted to be a teacher, and that that's what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," Price said.

And because Price has dedicated her life to reaching students, executive director of Communities in Schools Baldwin, Sandy Baxter, nominated Dr. Price for the "All in for Students" award.

"She has been a champion for students in our school system. It has improved immensely; our graduation rates went through the roof," Baxter said. "We are so lucky to have her in our community."

Communities in Schools is an organization that focuses on helping at-risk students graduate.

Dr. Price is doing just that, which is why she was ultimately presented with the "All in for Students" national award. She says she didn't see it coming.

"I was so surprised. I got an email congratulating me, and I had no clue what this was," Price said.

But, there's one thing she knows for sure.

"My job is to help our students be hopeful about the future, and through my story, I believe that I'm able to impact and inspire others to achieve their dreams," Price said.

When it comes to graduation rates, she has helped Baldwin County Schools raise their graduation rate from around 66% to about 90%.

Congratulations to Dr. Price on a job well done!

