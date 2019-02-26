Jatavian Williams is a senior at Central High School and knows how to transform a blank canvas into a masterpiece.

"Here's a picture of my baby cousin -- her name is Adelyn," Williams said, describing a colorful lifelike drawing.

Sabrina Bartilone is the art specialist at Central, and says art is crucial for student growth.

"Art helps to create well-rounded students," Bartilone said.

Williams is one of those students -- a member of the baseball team, aspiring surgeon, and artist.

This Friday, art will bring a special opportunity to Bibb County students, including Williams.

"The Bibb County School Art Show -- it's definitely the biggest one we do every year," Melissa Macker, executive director of the 567 Center in Macon said.

Artwork from Bibb County elementary through high school students will color the walls through the month of March.

"Having them inside of art shows and stuff is really exciting," Williams said.

The gallery will have around 200 pieces of art from students, and they're not chosen solely on talent.

"The teachers choose the artwork based on the creativity, hard work, and enthusiasm of each student," Macker said.

"It's about showcasing who has the most passion for art," Macker continued.

Aniya Veal is another student from Central whose art will be in the 567. She says she's thankful for the opportunity.

"I'm excited for people to see my art," Veal said.

Williams, who also has an Instagram for his artwork: @hvmble_creations, says this gallery will help give him extra exposure.

"People can see It instead of it being in my room, collecting dust in my room," Williams said.

Their art teacher, Mrs. Bartilone, is just as excited for her students getting this opportunity.

"The visibility of having your artwork in a real professional gallery adds a lot of value to what you're doing and creating."

Opening night will be Friday, March 1st from 6-9 p.m. at the 567 Center in downtown Macon.

The gallery will be open to the public for free through March 29.