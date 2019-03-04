On Thursday, April 4th, the Friends of the Library sale will begin for the 51st time.

Thousands of books across over 50 genres will allow people to explore new chapters of their imagination when they walk into the doors.

"We probably have over 50,000 books here at this time," Joan Deegan, board member of Friends of the Library said.

From Georgia history, to cookbooks, kids books, and even some rare finds, there is a little something for everyone.

All books are at a discounted price, and each child that comes will receive a free book.

"I would say that most things fall into the dollar to $2 range throughout," Deegan said.

The money from the sale goes towards helping the Bibb County libraries.

"Over the years we've donated over $2 million to the Bibb County libraries," Andy Newton, publicity chair for Friends of the Library said.

The sale hopes to turn new pages for everyone who visits.

"People spend a couple of hours here, people discover things, people discover things that they were always a little bit interested in but never owned a book about it -- they find it here," Deegan said.

The book sale is now located at 2720 Riverside Drive in Macon.

The sale hours are:

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.