Bleckley County Elementary School produces daily newscast

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley County Elementary School is bringing media to recess!

At BCES Best News, you can be the next Frank Malloy or Lori Johnson, or roll up your sleeves like Ben Jones.

Two decades ago, Bleckley County Elementary started their first newscast.

Every morning, Monday through Friday, three fifth-grade students report newsworthy events and stories during homeroom, from weather and football games, to current events, and even student and teacher birthdays!

Abigail Brook-Goss is one of the students bringing all the latest updates to the student body.

"Whenever we walk down the hallways they say, 'There's the news girls,' and I just love hearing the third-graders say we did a great job," Abigail says.

Abi says being on her school's news team even helped prepare her for junior journalist auditions with 13WMAZ!

She's not the only one. Fellow Junior Journalist Will Rodgers stood in front of this green screen when he attended Bleckley Elementary, and so did former Junior Journalist Maddy Land.

"Working on the news team has really gave me courage and confidence to speak in front of the camera," Abigail says.

Students had to submit an application to be part of the newscast. The school says they have over 90 fifth-graders registered.