WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This week, we are celebrating a top teacher who knows how to get her students electrified about learning!

Stacy Brown has taught math and science at Northside Elementary School for 24 years. Brown was nominated by her student James Sturdivant.

"Most kids go into school thinking it will be another boring, lazy day. She makes it a whole lot better," says Sturdivant. "She's the best teacher I've ever had."

Brown also taught Sturdivant's father over 15 years ago.

"I told James I had to teach his father electric circuits," says Brown. "His dad, back 15 or 20 years ago, was taking apart a toaster in my classroom."

Brown has made lasting connections like this with several families during her teaching career.

"It's just knowing that they come back to me and share their joys with me," says Brown. "I have the opportunity to know that individual for the rest of their lives."

Building strong relationships with her students is Brown's favorite part of the job.

Brown has held the newborn babies and attended the weddings of some of her former students.

"It's so neat to see them grow up and to do something so productive with their life, with the community and become a responsible citizen," says Brown. "It makes my heart so full of love for them."

