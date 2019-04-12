MACON, Ga. — Mrs. Robin Gottlieb is a third grade teacher at Covenant Academy in Macon.

Third-grader Evie Austin submitted the letter about Mrs. Gottlieb, and she explained why she thinks her teacher is tops.

"She's a great history teacher. It says she knows almost anything about Greece from in the 50 states. Last but not least, she helps with the summer drama camp at school, and is very nice," Austin wrote.

Congratulations to Mrs. Gottlieb for being named this week's 'My Teacher is Tops' winner.

