Here are the Georgia Grown products you can see at the 2023 Georgia National Fair

Coming up later this week at the Georgia National Fair is Not Your Mama's Mac n Cheese contest, 4-H cupcake masters, and the best banana pudding contest!

PERRY, Ga. — From peaches and peanuts to cotton and cows, many items at the Georgia National Fair are "Georgia Grown." Junior Journalist Ian Sanders got to try some new products and old favorites.

All products in the Georgia Grown building are made and manufactured in the Peach State. It's not just products but also the animals who help make it all happen.

Sanders even tried a cookie made from grubs!

He tried honey, candy and lots and lots of sweet-scented goat's milk soap, lotions and other body products.

Junior journalist Kensli Johnson visited one seller, Bone Creek Farms this summer, and even helped make some of the soap he saw at the fair!

Sanders also met the owner and creator behind Good Boy Goodies, Arrkeicha Danzie. Danzie began her small business 4 years ago. She says she wanted good treats for her furry friend Chubbs.

Her treats are made of natural human-safe ingredients with no corn, wheat, soy or preservatives.

"So when we say human-grade ingredients what that means is if you went to the bakery and asked the bakery to bake you some cookies, the same quality of ingredients that they would use for your cookies, we use for our treats," Danzie said.

These treats are not only good for your dog but you can take a bite too! She says her peanut butter and bacon flavors are her top sellers.

Danzie also has a special bag of treats and all the money from those purchases goes towards supporting the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

"With agriculture being number one in Georgia and with the FFA not getting any funding, to be able to assist with that would be amazing for me as an organization and as a small business to give back to my community," she said.

Georgia Grown, looking out for it's own.